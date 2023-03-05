Share:

KARACHI-Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has expressed regret over the statement issued by former finance minister Miftah Ismail against the PPP-led provincial government, a local tv reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the spokesperson noted that the former finance czar claimed the Sindh government does not collect agricultural and property taxes from the citizens, expressing regret over the statement. “It is unfortunate that a person, serving on a position of finance minister, is unaware of tax-related matters,” Murtaza Wahab said.