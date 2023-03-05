Share:

Peshawar - District administration Mardan sealed illegal housing society and urged the people to avoid doing business with illegal housing societies. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, the additional assistant Commissioner ((aC) headquarters, Mardan Junaid Khalid along with Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Mardan, Naveed Khan and other officials visited various housing societies and sealed al-Jannat homes housing society for not meeting legal requirements.

The district administration has also removed banners of the society to prevent fraud with the people. The action was taken on complaints that most of housing societies are illegally operating across the district, which have neither obtained formal approval from the concerned department nor have been issued any no objection certificate (NoC).