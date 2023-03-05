Share:

LAHORE - A professor of ophthalmology at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) was awarded two awards of the Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) at the APAO 2023 Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Prof Hussain Ahmad Khaqan received the APAO Senior Achievement Award 2023 and the APAO Distinguished Services Award for Blindness Prevention from the APAO platform in recognition of his scientific contributions over the last 16 years. Earlier, he was also awarded the APAO Achievement Award in 2015 in China. Prof Khaqan said he would present three research papers at APAO 2023.