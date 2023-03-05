ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 10.58 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $285.177 million during July-January (2022-23) against exports of $257.888 million during July-January  (2021-22), showing growth of 10.58 percent, SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan also increased 93.26 percent from $17.384 million in January 2022 against the exports of $33.598 million in January 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan however decreased by 12.24 percent during January 2023 as compared to the exports of $38.297 million in December 2022, the SBP data revealed.Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 7.40 percent in the seven months, from $17.742 billion to $16.429 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at $13.389 million against $105.605 million last year, showing a decline of 87.32 percent in July-January (2022-23).

On a year-on-year basis, the import for Afghanistan witnessed also decreased by 99.10 percent from $15.175 million in January 2022 against the imports of $0.136 million in January 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country decreased by 92.13 percent during January 2023, as compared to the imports of $1.729 million during December 2022, according to the data. The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 20.91 percent, from $42.297 billion to $33.451 billion, according to the data. Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 78.47 percent in surplus during July-January (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The surplus during the period under review was recorded at $271.788 million against $152.283 million during the same period of last year, showing growth of 78.47 percent, the data revealed.

