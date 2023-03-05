Share:

Pakistan and the United States will hold a two-day Counter Terrorism Dialogue in Islamabad on Monday.

Additional Secretary (UN&ED) Syed Haider Shah will lead Pakistan delegation and the US delegation will be headed by Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg.

The dialogue is aimed at discussing common threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilateral fora and countering financing of terrorism.

The two-day dialogue will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and share their experiences and best practices in the domain of counter-terrorism.