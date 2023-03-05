Share:

LAHORE - Parkha Ijaz maintained the lead in the Pakistan Golf Federation-backed 6th PGF Ladies Amateur Golf that entered the final stage here at the par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. At the conclusion of the second round on Saturday, the prominent performers were Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz and Aania Farooq. Parkha played to a zero handicap while Rimsha enjoyed a handicap of one and Aania Farooq is two handicapper.

Their playing abilities are remarkable and as the results show after two playing rounds, Parkha was placed at the number one position with two rounds scores of 77 and 80 and an aggregate of 157. Two strokes behind her was placed Rimsha Ijaz and her score for two rounds was 159.

Struggling Aania Farooq managed a two-round aggregate of 161. Other ladies in line for honors in the handicap range 0-12 were Dania Syed at 163, Suneya Osama at 167 and Abiha Syed at 167. It is turning out to be a contest of skills between champion lady golf players of the country. In the higher handicap category from 13-24, the competition is between Rabia Tiwana, Shahnaz Moin, Harem Tahir and Zarmina Khan. The 6th PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Event will conclude today (Sunday) here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.