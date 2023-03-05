Share:

“Our wretched species is so made that those who walk on the well-trodden path always throw stones at those who are showing a new road.”

–Voltaire

For over four centuries, European societies developed a particular kind of fondness for launching exhibitions that but inhabitants from foreign lands—mostly African countries—on display for many to come and see the evolution of mankind. They were advertised to be exotic and primitive and were often displayed in museums or zoos. This initiative was taken to satisfy human curiosity but the whole racist endeavor become a sight of fascination and further subjugation of particular races. These human zoos were seen to give physical evidence of the theory of races and evolution. Thousands of people visited these places and played a great part in the international trade of humans.