HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected motorbike snatcher and robber in injured condition after an exchange of fire in the Rickshaw market area here on Saturday night. The police spokesman informed the personnel of Fort police station that some suspects engaged the police in an exchange of fire during which suspect Husnain Shaikh sustained a gunshot and was arrested. However, his accomplices managed to escape. He told that the police recovered a motorbike and a weapon from his possession. Shaikh was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery. The spokesman said the police were checking further criminal records of the suspect.