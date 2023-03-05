Share:

Peshawar - The Inspector General of police Khyber pakhtunkhwa akhtar hayat Khan on saturday said that Bannu region police have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terror and its jawans had proved its mettle through sheer hard commitment on the face of many challenges and difficulties and come up to the expectations of the general public. The IGp was addressing a ‘police Darbar’ of Bannu region police at Bannu Police Lines. All rank officers and jawans of Distt Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North waziristan attended the Darbar. Regional Police Officer Bannu ashfaq anwar and District police Officers (DPOs) Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North waziristan were also present on the occasion.

The IGp said that Khyber pakhtunkhwa police had suffered more in the war against terror and the gallantry act, valour and courage exhibited by Khyber pakhtunkhwa police especially by Bannu police have no parallel in the entire police history. The Kp police Chief pointed out that police duty was full of dangers and challenges and now terrorists have stared targeting the police in the darkness. he reminded them that Khyber pakhtunkhwa police will be there in the field and will fight till the last drop of blood for the safety and security of the people. The IG police said that police were representing state everywhere and it was our responsibility to fully equip police force with latest better weaponry and gadgetry tools. The IGp disclosed that Thermal Night vision cameras would be provided to Kp police in large number so as to enable them to give tough stunning response to the terrorists.

The IGp stressed upon the participants of darbar to win hearts of the general public and take steps for maintenances of law and order with their suggestions. They were further directed to come to the rescue of the oppressed and needy section of the society and facilitate the people at every step of life. The IGp revealed that the draft for the service structure of merged tribal districts police jawans has been prepared which will be sent to the provincial government for approval in this week.

The IGp said that police welfare was very close to his heart and scholarship scheme for their children in better educational institutions of the country would be revised as well as MoUs would be signed with better equipped hospitals for health care of the police children. similarly, stipends for police widows would be increased as per prevailing dearness. In the darbar all rank officers and jawns presented their individual as well collective problems. The IGp gave patient hearing to them and issued necessary instructions for its solution on the spot. earlier, the IGp presided over a meeting of Bannu Region Police officers. The RPO gave a detailed briefing to the Police Chief about the confronting challenges and the police steps taken for maintenance of law and order. The IGp in light of the briefing issued some necessary instructions to the police high-ups.