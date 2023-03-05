Share:

Negotiations with thousands of protestors in the Khyber district have remained unsuccessful and this is the third day of demonstrations. The parties involved, the Khyber district administration and protesting tribesmen, remain at odds about the electricity supply schedule and prolonged load-shedding in the region. Sit-ins were staged outside grid stations and the power supply was suspended. According to the tribesmen, Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) violated the local jirga agreement on the supply of electricity. Currently, the Pak-Afghan highway is blocked which impacts trade supplies to Afghanistan.

The area in consideration hosts large power pylons which have been installed under the Central Asia-South Asia power project. This power grid supplies electricity to the remainder of the country so it should not be a problem to grant protestors their demand. Protestors are right to become angry about the 22-hour long load shedding schedule and six hours of power supply should be routine administration. It is also a small and conceivable demand.

Unfortunately, the initial TESCO order only provided two hours of power supply to the area. While a withdrawal of subsidy is cited as the reason, and that might be legitimate, tribesmen are also right to be frustrated with the schedule. It seems that the demand will not be retracted and while the sit-in is peaceful, things must go back to normal soon.

Talks are being held but to no avail. Given current moves on the other side, transmission lines being cut and threats to uproot power pylons, it is clear that the matter cannot be left unresolved. The only solution is another round of talks and then superseding the six hours of electricity demand. It is reasonable enough to be the final stage of resolution. Any other mode of resolution, especially a stifling of the protests, will lead to restlessness and will be wrong. To reiterate, it is unfair that they remain without electricity while the remainder of the nation is supplied.