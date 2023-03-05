Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan People’s Party-Par­liamentarians (PPP-P) has sought applications from potential candi­dates for the award of tickets for general elections in Punjab. PPP Central Punjab Acting Chairman Rana Farooq Saeed has sought ap­plications from aspirants of party tickets and instructed them to submit their requests in the name of the party president along with a bank draft of Rs30,000. The ap­plication should reach the party’s Central Punjab Secretariat 158-C, model town by March 8. Further­more, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is in Lahore for an­other two days, has instructed his party leadership to complete preparations for elections in the province by next week. The development came a day after President Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab. “President Dr Arif Alvi has announced to hold general elections of Punjab Assembly on April 30, Sunday,” tweeted the President’s office. “The decision was made by the president after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” it added. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party will win the next elections from its own platform under the chairman­ship of Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. These views were ex­pressed by PPP Lahore Chapter President Ch Aslam Gill while addressing the candidates for the election to be held on April 30, here on Saturday.