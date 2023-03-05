Share:

LAHORE - Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi along with First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Saturday visited the residence of late renowned poet and writer Amjad Is­lam Amjad, and condoled with the family. He paid tributes to the services of award-winning poet and playwright, and said Am­jad Islam Amjad rendered invaluable services to Urdu language and literature which would be remem­bered forever. Dr Arif Alvi said the space created by the death of Amjad Islam Amjad in the field of litera­ture could never be filled. The president also prayed for the departed soul.