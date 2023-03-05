Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi along with First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Saturday visited the residence of late renowned poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjad, and condoled with the family. He paid tributes to the services of awardwinning poet and playwright, and said Amjad Islam.

Amjad rendered invaluable services to Urdu language and literature which would be remembered forever. Dr Arif Alvi said the space created by the death of Amjad Islam Amjad in the field of literature could never be filled. The president also prayed for the departed soul.