Share:

LAHORE: - Leaders and workers of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf Jail Bharo Tehreek arrested from Lahore were released on the orders of the Lahore High court. On arriv­al in Lahore, the released lead­ers and workers were warmly welcomed by the party activ­ists at different entering points of Lahore city. The jailed lead­ers and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who were at­trested from Lahore on Febru­ary 22 during PTIs jail filling movement, were released from various jails in Punjab on the orders of the Lahore High Court on Friday. A total of 81 leaders and workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf were detained by the police from Lahore following the ini­tiation of PTI’s jail Bharo move­ment last month. Vice Chairman of PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Waleed Iqbal, Muhammad Madani, Dr. Murad Ras and numerous party work­ers who were detained, arrived at Lahore here on Saturday after their release from jails. Upon their arrival in Lahore, PTI leaders were warmly wel­comed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers. Flower petals were showered on the leaders. A grand dinner was also orga­nized in Zaman Park in honor of those who were released from the various jails of Punjab. The leaders entered the city from different entrance points. Addressing party workers and media representatives upon his arrival Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, on the call of Imran Khan workers and leaders partici­pated in Jail Bharo movement which started from Lahore with great zeal.He also said that he was kept in the dark room for 10 days and wasn’t permit­ted to meet or talk to anyone. Qureshi also claimed that he didn’t get prescribed medicine in jail. Qureshi also said, PDM government had plunged the country’s economy into swamp.Inflation has made it difficult for people to live a normal life besides that unemployment is increasing day by day, he said. Qureshi believes that the fed­eral government was delaying the election process to get rid of its corruption cases.