Share:

KARACHI-People in Orangi Town near Rehmat Chowk in Karachi caught an alleged dacoit during a robbery bid and beat him to death, police said on Saturday.

The accused dacoit was looting people at Rehmat Chow in Karachi’s Orangi Town area. The people, mustering up courage caught the robber and started beating him. The alleged dacoit could not bear the treatment meted out to him by the mob and died. The police said that dead body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police were investigating the matter.