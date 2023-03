Share:

LAHORE- Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has constituted Sub-committee headed by Dr Khalid Hameed, chairman Tara Group Pakistan. Dr Khalid Hameed is Ph.D. on Plant Protection of Cotton from UK. He developed and introduced cost effective spraying technologies with a number of double and triple gene GMO cotton seed varieties, which would bring a revolution to increase per acre yield and to decease the production cost of farmers.