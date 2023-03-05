Share:

Punjab’s caretaker minister on Sunday assured security to the ‘Aurat March’ participants to mark International Women’s Day.

Earlier, the local administration had refused permission for a rally to mark the women’s day. International Women’s Day annually celebrated on March 08.

Information Minister Amir Mir promised security to the participants of the women’s march on behalf of the provincial administration.

“The government will ensure security to the participants of the rally,” minister said. “The government won’t create any hurdle for the march,” Mir assured.

“Caretaker government believes in personal freedom,” he said. “The reservations of the organizers of the Aurat March will be addressed,” he added.

Marches have been held in major cities all over Pakistan since 2018 to bring attention to women’s rights but regularly meet a fierce backlash in the country.

Lahore city authorities had earlier cited the “controversial cards and banners” commonly displayed by participants in the march and security concerns as reasons behind the ban decision earlier notified to the march organisers.

Counter-protests dubbed “Haya (modesty)” marches are commonly staged by religious groups to call for the preservation of Islamic values.

Organisers of the Aurat March in Pakistan have frequently had to resort to legal action to counter attempts to ban it.

The Aurat March rallies have courted controversy because of banners and placards waved by participants that raise subjects such as divorce and sexual harassment.

Organisers and participants have been accused of promoting Western, liberal values and disrespecting religious and cultural sensitivities.

Women have long fought for basic rights in Pakistan, where activists say men commit “pervasive and intractable” violence against them.