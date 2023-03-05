Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University Officers’ Welfare Association (PUOWA) organised its annual general body meeting here at Law College Hall on Saturday. On this occasion, PUOWA President Jaleel Tariq, Registrar Tasneem Kamran, Senior Vice President Dr Tauqeer Ali, General Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali, Vice President Intikhab Alam, Joint Secretary Mu­hammad Kashif Nazir with other officials and officers were also present. In the meeting, the names of two officers including Control­ler of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz and Dr Sadaf from the Health Centre were drawn for pay­ment of Umrah. Later, prizes were distributed among the participants of the annual sports gala of Punjab University Officers Welfare Associa­tion. In his address, Jaleel Tariq con­gratulated the lucky officers nomi­nated for performing Umrah. He said that Punjab University Officers Welfare Association would continue to organize activities for the welfare and health of its officers.

PU AWARDS 10 PHD DEGREES

Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines. According to the varsity spokesman here Saturday, the scholars included Abdul Wa­heed son of Muhammad Ilyas had been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Persian, Hina Ali daugh­ter of Jamait Ali in the subject of Urdu, Shaista Parveen daughter of Sabir Ali in the subject of Chemis­try, Sadaf Zahra daughter of Sardar Noor Akbar Khan in the subject of Communication Studies, Muham­mad Abid Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad in the subject of International Rela­tions, Sundas Khizar daughter of Khizar Hayat Khichi in the subject of International Relations, Sadaf Aman daughter of Rana Amanullah Khan in the subject of Zoology, Qud­sia Firdous daughter of Raja Shahid Iqbal in the subject of Botany, Nasir Amir son of Amir Bahadar Khan in the subject of Pakistan Studies and Muhammad Arslan Farooq son of Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Political Science.