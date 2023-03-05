Share:

RAWALPINDI - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali has suspended as many as 8 police officers and officials including mess incharge of Police Lines on charges of providing substandard food to the cops deputed around Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to provide security to teams of PSL, informed sources on Saturday.

The suspended police officials and officers have also been transferred to Attock district by the RPO and a notification in this regard has also been issued, they said. According to sources, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had deployed as many as 5000 police officers and cops on security duty around Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and other places to shield the PSL team.

The management of mess of Police Line had served the cops on duty with unhygienic and substandard food sparking an unrest and protest among the force. Taking action, an inquiry has been ordered against those involved in serving poor quality food to cops. RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, in the light of inquiry report, had suspended 8 police officers and officials and transferred them to Attock district, sources said.

Those suspended and transferred were identified as Reserve Inspector (RI) Line Staff, Operations Rawalpindi Inspector Muhammad Saleem, Line Officer (LO) Police Lines Sub Inspector Ejaz Rasheed, District Elite Group (DEG) ASI Abdul Qadeer, Incharge Mess Police Lines Operations ASI Zahid Rasool, Mess Police Lines Head Constable Yasir Ammar, DEG Constable Muddasir Qurban, Mess Police Lines Constable Iftikhar Ahmad and Constable Line Staff Police Lines Muhammad Idrees.