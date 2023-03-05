Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 88th birth anniversary of famous playback singer Saleem Raza was observed on Saturday. Born on March 4 in 1934 in Amritsar, his real name was Noel Dias but he was known as Saleem Raza. He started his singing career in Lahore and quickly gained popularity.

Saleem Raza was a classically trained singer and was more famous for singing sad songs. He first sang for Lahore Radio Station.

Additionally, Raza learned music from the music composers, including Master Sadiq Ali, and Ustaad Aashiq Husain. He was introduced to the Pakistani film industry by veteran film music director Ghulam Ahmed Chishti. Saleem Raza’s first lucky break came in director Syed Ata Ullah Hashmi’s 1955 film Naukar. He recorded his voice to the ‘sad’ musical composition.