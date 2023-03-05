Share:

SUKKUR-The Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench rejected the report submitted on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, on restoration of peace in Sindh.

The bench comprising Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Abdul Mubeen Lakho observed that the IGP was supposed to submit a comprehensive plan for the restoration of peace across the province but the one submitted today pertained to upper Sindh alone. It asked the SP Legal, Fida Hussain Solangi, who represented the IGP at the hearing, to come up with a comprehensive plan as was directed by the court.

The IGP’s report contained a 20-point short-term plan and a five-point long-term plan to establish writ of law in four districts -- Ghotki, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur and Sukkur – of upper Sindh, where many gangs of outlaws had been operating for decades. The gangs, based in the riverine areas, are routinely kidnapping people for ransom, killing people at their whim and even attacking police parties and holding them hostages. The riverine areas have remained ‘no-go’ areas for security forces so far as the gangs possessed heavy weapons, including mortars and rockets.

Explaining the short-term plan, the IGP informed the bench that the provincial government was going for a joint operation by police and armed forces, including the army, air force and Rangers. He pointed out that the government had already pledged release of Rs2.79 billion for the procurement of sophisticated weapons and warfare equipment for the operation.

He said under the plan, police base camps would be set up in the riverine area of the four districts. Police would be provided locaters and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would be asked to block the SIMs used by dacoits. The FIA would also be asked to check the outlaws’ communication through the social media.

Under the long term plan, the IGP’s report stated, the Sindh government would be requested to improve the criminal justice system and constitute a commission comprising retired judges, police officials, prosecutors and other relevant officials, besides politicians, to guide the security agencies in this regard. He stated that the PTA would be approached to suspend operation of mobile phone towers in the riverine areas during the operation.

The IGP informed the court that the Sindh government would be urged to release the funds required for the construction of roads in the riverine areas to facilitate security forces’ access to the outlaws’ hideouts.

He said the DIGs of Sukkur and Larkana ranges would also submit their proposals for the construction of 21 police stations in the four districts. After the bench rejected the incomplete plan, SSP of Naushahro Feroze appeared before it to apologise for abstaining from the Thursday hearing.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said that the bench had asked the IGP to remove him [the SSP] then why did he send him to the court with an apology. “The IGP is a weak officer,” he observed.