LAHORE - The Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Na­sir, has deplored the attitude of medical superintendents with patients and directed them to behave the ailing community with politeness and focus on redressing their problems on priority basis in a bid to improve the perception of health mechanism among the public. Dr Jamal Nasir was addressing the 10th Chief Executive Officers Health Conference held here today which was attended by Special Secretaries, DG Drugs Control, DG health services, chief drug controller, and project directors of vertical programs, besides all CEOs health. Dr Jamal Nasir asked the CEOs to ensure strict monitoring of health facilities regularly. The Minis­ter Health said that the department should have a patient-centric motto. He asked to display the list of medicines available in the hospitals at conspicuous places for awareness of the visiting pa­tients. Dr Jamal Nasir said that medical screening camps would be set up in the Madaris and press clubs next week. Prof Javed Akram, minister specialized healthcare, while addressing the second ses­sion of the conference, said that primary and secondary health­care need to strengthen its system at local level so that huge load of patients in the teaching hospitals could be reduced. Both the units of the health department should also work in unison to improve the perception of patients about the health mechanism.

He also stressed the need for seeking cooperation of the media for better image of this department. He maintained that doctors’ staff college has been established to impart training about hos­pital and health management, besides media management to the MSs, CEOs and principals.