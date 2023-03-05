Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Shazia Marri on Saturday stated that the government was taking effective measures to combat inflation and ad­dress the issue of unemploy­ment. She was addressing the workers convention at the residence of State Min­ister Nawabzada Iftikhar Ali Khan, here on Saturday. The chairperson BISP Shahzia Marri recalled that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had given a gift of Sui gas to the people of Khangarh. “Masses enjoy real power as per the vision of the Paki­stan Peoples Party. The PPP always honoured the people by providing them maxi­mum possible relief,” she said. She, however, added that the country needed po­litical stability to address challenges. Chairman Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari was per­forming an excellent role in the promotion of democratic norms and in serving the country amicably. Criticizing the opponents, Shazia stated some “favourites” were se­lected and they had nothing to do with the masses. She also promised for dualiza­tion of Khangrah road. PPP always fulfilled promises made to the public. She ob­served that Imran Khan en­joyed helicopters for four years but did nothing for the masses. She stated that PPP knew many things against the opponents but it was fo­cusing on resolving the issue of inflation.