Share:

Superintelligence refers to the software known as ChatGPT which is creating problems for universities. ChatGPT is an AI language model developed by OpenAI, which is capable of generating human-like text based on the input it is given. The model is trained on a large corpus of text data and can generate responses to questions, summarize long texts, write stories, and much more.

It is often used in conversational AI applications to simulate a human-like conversation with users. It has super-intelligence which is bound to create problems for universities. It helps students but can also make them dependent on it due to which they would not be developing their skills. ChatGPT has also been a problem for Google because most of the users of Google are using ChatGPT and it has shocked google by having 1.5 million users in 5 days. I humbly request the world to not create such apps to destroy students’ education.

QAMBER AZEEM,

Kech.