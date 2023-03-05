Share:

FAISALABAD - Lundianwala police have claimed to bust out a dacoit gang by arresting its three active members and recovered stolen cattle, motorcycle, cash, weapons and other items from their possession. Police spokes­man said here on Saturday that SHO Lundianwala Riaz Athowal on a tip-off con­ducted raid and succeeded in arresting three members of a gang including ring leader Adil alias Usama from Chak No.653/4-GB who were wanted to the police in a number of daco­ity, robbery, theft and other cases. The police recov­ered one stolen motorcycle, cattle worth Rs.100,000/-, golden jewelry worth Rs.500,000/-, cash of Rs.200,000/-, illegal weap­ons and mobile phones from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he said.