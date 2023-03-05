Share:

CALIFORNIA - Tom Sizemore, an actor known for his work in hit films like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Natural Born Killers” and “Heat,” has died, his representative Charles Lago confirmed to CNN on Friday night.

He was 61. The actor was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm in mid-February, Lago told CNN at the time. Sizemore “passed away peacefully in his sleep” at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, with his two sons and his brother, Paul Sizemore, by his side, Lago said in a statement released on behalf of the family. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom,” Paul Sizemore said in the statement.

“He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability.

I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always.” On Monday, Sizemore’s family said doctors informed them there was “no further hope” and recommended “end of life decision” due to the condition of his health, according to a statement released. “We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received.