Share:

KHYBER - After assurance from the officials of Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) to supply six hours power supply to the tribesmen, three-day long protest sit-in ended here on saturday. It is worth mentioning here that the residents of Khyber came out on roads in protest when the TesCO directed the local grid stations to provide only two hours electricity in day and night to the tribals due to energy crises in the country. according to the leaders of the protesters, a successful meeting of the tribesmen representatives and the TESCO officials was held on Saturday in which the latter agreed to provide six-hour power supply to the residents of Khyber.

They also urged the elites to motivate the consumers to avoid consuming electricity carelessly. with the ending of the protest demo, the tribal elders in all three subdivisions including Landi Kotal, Jamrud and Bara gave up their agitation and traffic resumed on pak-afghan highway. Due to the road blockade for the last three days, export and import was halted that inflicted loss to the national exchequer, Custom official informed.