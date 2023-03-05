Share:

SUKKUR-Three men, two of them brothers, were shot dead and five others, including a woman, were wounded in an armed clash in Dongar Khan Dongrani village, located on the outskirts of Khairpur district.

According to the area police and local residents, the clash was linked with an old land dispute between two rival groups belonging to the Dongrani community.

The deceased were identified as Rehmatullah, his brother, Rabel, and their nephew, Ali Haider. A woman, Ms Sakeena, and four other persons, Saeed Ahmed, Abdulullah, Hidaya¬¬tullah and Ali Bahar, sustained critical injuries in the clash.

Police rushed to the village and transported the bodies and wounded victims to the Khairpur Civil Hospital, where condition of the wounded persons was stated to be precarious. Police team were deployed in and around the village to prevent further violence.

Two clansmen shot dead

Two members of the Sundarani clan were shot dead in a clash over an old matter of “honour” in Gablo village of Kandhkot. The clash took place within the jurisdiction of Ghora Ghaat police station of Kandhkot’s riverine area.

Reports from the area said that some members of the Sawand clan engaged the Sundaranis in an armed clash, which left Mumtaz Sundarani and Akbar Sundarani dead. A number of animals were also killed in the shooting. Both sides had taken up positions in the village and firing was continuing till the last report came in.