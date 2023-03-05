Share:

UNITED NA TIONS - The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has voiced alarm at an Israeli regime minister’s “unfathomable” call for the obliteration of an entire Palestinian village. Turk made the remarks in Geneva on Friday, days after the Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the Palestinian village of Huwara “needs to be wiped out,” adding that he thought “Israel should do it.” Speaking before the Geneva-based United Nations Human Rights Council, the UN rights chief denounced the remarks as “an unfathomable statement of incitement to violence and hostility”. “The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory is a tragedy, a tragedy above all for the Palestinian people,” Turk told the 47-member Council as he formally presented a report on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.