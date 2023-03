Share:

LAHORE - Wapda and Army reached the finals of the Combaxx - Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship being played at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.

In men’s first semifinal, Wapda beat KP 2-0. Nasir Iqbal beat Mutahifr Ali 11-3, 11-2, 11-5 and Noor Zaman beat Shahzad Khan 11-8, 11-8, 12-10. In men’s second semifinal, Army trounced Punjab 2-0. Sadam ul Haq beat Khaqan Malik 11-5, 11-9, 11-7 while Ashab Irfan beat Ahmed Amin 11-2, (rtd). Sindh beat Navy 2-1.

Huraira Zafar lost to Anas Khan 6-11, 8-11, 8-11, Abdul Basit beat Awais Yousas 8-11, 11-2, 11-4, 11-8 and Aayeman Zahid beat Noor Zaman 13-11, 11-9, 11-9. Balochistan thumped Sindh as Jahanzaib Yousaf beat M Ali 11-0, 11-0, 11-0 while Mazhar Ali lost to Huraira Zafar 3-11, 4- 11, 6-11 and Abdul Waqar beat Abdul Basit 6-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-3. In women’s category, Wapda thrashed Sindh. Noor ul Ain beat Anum Mustafa 11-5, 15-13, 9-11, 11-7, Mehwish Ali beat Mahnoor Ali 11-8, 11-5, 12- 14, 11-7 and Saima Shaukat lost to Fehmina Asim 0-11, 0-11, 0-11.