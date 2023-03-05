Share:

Peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa wildlife Department on saturday organised various events to mark International wildlife Day in different districts of the province. The theme of wildlife Day was ‘partnership for wildlife Conservation.’ The events besides the general public were attended by teachers, students and faculty members of schools, colleges and universities. DFO wildlife extension organised a ceremony for school students at Government shaheed hasnain shah higher secondary school peshawar to educate them about wild fauna and flora.

The students were informed that the United Nations General assembly (UNGA) on December 20 2013 at its 68th session proclaimed 3 March as a wildlife Day. similarly, a colourful ceremony was also held at peshawar Zoo wherein the students built wildlife habitats according to the lifecycle of animals and the time they spent in the natural environment. In DI Khan, the ceremony was held at st helen’s high school where the DFO wildlife briefed students about the importance of biodiversity.