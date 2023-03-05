Share:

RAwALPINDI - A young man, who was shot at and wounded by land grabbers-cumPTI local leader in Jarrar Camp Morr over land dispute, died during treatment at a hospital on Friday, informed sources on Saturday. Syed Asad Ali Shah suffered bullet wounds as Raja Zubair (a notorious land mafia king and local leader of PTI) and his accomplice Javed Iqbal shot him over a land dispute in Bodyal area on 24/2/2023.

He was taken to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) where he died during treatment. Meanwhile, a large number of heirs and relatives of the deceased had placed the body in the middle of road at Jarar Camp Morr besides off-loading soil from trolleys and blocked road for traffic as protest against police for not arresting the killers so far.

They chanted slogans against police and CM Punjab. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and negotiated with the protestors besides ensuring them for earlier arrest of fleeing murderers. Earlier, Raja Rafaqat Ali hailing from Adiala Road lodged complaint with Police Station Saddar Bairooni stating that he along with Qaiser Mehmood, Saqib Rahim and Usman Ahmed visited his ancestral land located near Main Road Jarar Morr in Bodyal when Raja Zubair and Javed Iqbal appeared there while having Kalashnikovs in their hands.

He added Raja Zubair shot dead Qaiser Mehmood and Javed Iqbal shot and injured Syed Asad Ali Shah and both culprits fled from crime scene. He said Rescue 1122 moved the maimed man to BBH for medical treatment. He said the reason behind attack by Raja Zubair was that he had obtained a stay order of the land from a court of law which and infuriated him (Zubair). He appealed police to register case against duo and to arrest them. Police filed case and began investigation.