140 metric ton garbage liftedin a day: DC

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said that the Chief Minister Pun­jab’s cleanliness campaign was continued across the district, and the adminis­tration has lifted 140 met­ric tons of garbage in a day. During his visit to different areas of the district to re­view the ongoing cleanli­ness campaign on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that the district ad­ministration has solved 150 complaints in a day and lift­ed 140 metric tons of gar­bage. He said that the clean­liness of 46 wards of the city would be ensured during the campaign, while the in­terior city, streets, and main roads would also be target­ed. The DC maintained that sewerage lines were also being cleaned while special points would be made at Ganeshwah Canal for gar­bage collection, adding that strict action would be taken against the citizens found involved in throwing gar­bage in the canal. He said that the cleanliness cam­paign would continue until March 31, and the residents would witness a new and at­tractive look to the city.