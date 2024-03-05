9m trees to be planted during spring plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR - During the Spring Plantation Campaign, more than 900,000 plants will be planted across the district. A meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Anwar Jappa to review the arrangements of the plantation campaign. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Abbasi, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Azhar Javaid, Director Labour Farooq Malik, Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Jameel Ghauri, DFO Shahid Hameed, and other officials from relevant departments were present at the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner stated that all departments should plant trees in their offices during the tree plantation campaign. He emphasized the proper care and regular watering of the plants. He mentioned that planting trees makes the environment lush and vibrant, promoting flora and fauna. DFO Shahid Hameed mentioned that during the tree plantation campaign, 600,000 plants will be planted in military institutions, 200,000 plants in the Forest Department, and 100,000 plants in other departments. Director General PHA informed that during the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign, 20,000 plants will be planted in various parks and green belts in the city, and Miyawaki forest will be planted around the premises of the Livestock Department office.
WALK HELD TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT CLEAN PUNJAB CAMPAIGN
Under the directives of Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Clean Punjab Campaign is successfully ongoing in Bahawalpur. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and Secretary Local Government Southern Punjab Muhammad Ameen Owaisi led an awareness walk starting from Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk (Chowk Fuwara) under the auspices of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company. Chief Executive Officer BMWC Naeem Akhtar and other officials, volunteers, and civil society representatives participated in the event. During the walk, the participants engaged with the public, emphasizing that cleanliness arrangements are being made throughout the district’s urban and rural areas under the Clean Punjab Campaign.