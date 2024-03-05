9m trees to be planted during spring plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR - During the Spring Plantation Campaign, more than 900,000 plants will be planted across the district. A meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the chairmanship of Dep­uty Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Anwar Jappa to review the arrangements of the planta­tion campaign. Additional Dep­uty Commissioner Headquar­ters Sumera Rabani, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Abbasi, Chief Officer District Council Nasrul­lah Malik, Chief Officer Munici­pal Corporation Azhar Javaid, Director Labour Farooq Malik, Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Jameel Ghauri, DFO Shahid Hameed, and other officials from relevant depart­ments were present at the occa­sion. The Deputy Commission­er stated that all departments should plant trees in their of­fices during the tree plantation campaign. He emphasized the proper care and regular water­ing of the plants. He mentioned that planting trees makes the environment lush and vibrant, promoting flora and fauna. DFO Shahid Hameed mentioned that during the tree plantation cam­paign, 600,000 plants will be planted in military institutions, 200,000 plants in the Forest De­partment, and 100,000 plants in other departments. Direc­tor General PHA informed that during the Spring Tree Planta­tion Campaign, 20,000 plants will be planted in various parks and green belts in the city, and Miyawaki forest will be planted around the premises of the Livestock Department office.

WALK HELD TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT CLEAN PUNJAB CAMPAIGN

Under the directives of Pun­jab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Clean Punjab Campaign is successfully ongo­ing in Bahawalpur. Deputy Com­missioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and Secretary Lo­cal Government Southern Pun­jab Muhammad Ameen Owaisi led an awareness walk starting from Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk (Chowk Fuwara) under the auspices of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company. Chief Executive Officer BMWC Naeem Akhtar and other officials, vol­unteers, and civil society rep­resentatives participated in the event. During the walk, the par­ticipants engaged with the pub­lic, emphasizing that cleanliness arrangements are being made throughout the district’s urban and rural areas under the Clean Punjab Campaign.