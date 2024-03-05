AC adjourns cases hearing against Sindh CM, ex-NA speaker

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana yesterday adjourned the hearing of Nooriabad Pow­er Plant, fake account reference till April 18. Former Chairman, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Compa­ny (SECMC) Khursheed Anwar Jamali, along with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Omni Groups’s Anwar Majeed includ­ing 14 others are made accused in the reference filed by NAB in January 2021. Earlier in the day, Murad Ali Shah along with Syed Nasir Hussain appeared before the Accountability Court, Islam­abad. Prosecutor Usman Masood of NAB argued before the court that the case was sent to Anti Corruption Establishment and they have issued a restraining order on this case. He further argued that the jurisdiction of the case is yet to be determined and in the light of the Supreme Court judgment on September 15, the Accountability Court can’t give a final verdict on the cases until further orders from the Supreme Court, hence the hearing should be adjourned. Barrister Umair Majeed Malik, who was representing the CM Sindh, pleaded in the court that the hearing must be adjourned for a longer date because all the accused come from Karachi and the CM Sindh is also busy in the formation of the cabinet.