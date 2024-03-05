Ailing King Harald back home in Norway from Malaysia

OSLO - King Harald of Norway returned home from Malaysia on Monday af­ter falling ill on holiday and spend­ing several days in hospital, the royal palace said. Norway’s state broad­caster showed footage of his plane landing just before 11:00 pm (2200 GMT) in the capital, Oslo. “His Maj­esty the King arrived in Norway this evening,” said a palace statement. The flight had gone well and the king was recovering, it added. The oldest reigning monarch in Europe at 87 years old, Harald contracted an infection on a trip to the island of Langkawi and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday. The palace said on Saturday that he had been fit­ted with a “temporary” pacemaker, which his personal physician said would make his return safer. Sun­day’s palace statement said the king would be hospitalised in Oslo for further checks and several days’ rest. “His Majesty will be on sick leave for two weeks,” said an earlier palace statement.