AIOU offers academic programs for Pak expats, foreign students

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is inviting international and overseas Pakistani students to apply for more than 40 academic programs. The offered programs range from Associate Degrees to BS Programs, B.Ed in various durations, and one-year Postgraduate Diplomas and certificate courses. The application deadline for overseas and international students is March 25, 2024, and applications are accepted through online mode only.

These programs, managed online, cover all teaching activities, from admissions to examinations. For detailed information, interested students can contact the International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92 51 9572495 or email overseas@aiou. edu.pk. Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of AIOU, views the enrollment of international students as a positive step for the university. Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director of the International Collaboration and Exchange Office, aims to surpass the previous semester’s enrollment by targeting at least 10 thousand international students.