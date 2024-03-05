Ali leads Lahore to win in National U16 Championship

LAHORE - Lahore Region U16 registered another victory in the National U16 Triangular Stage after beat­ing FATA Region by 14 runs here at LCCA Ground.

Ali Khokhar played excellent knock and earned man of the match award while Ali Sattar, Saifullah, Taj Muhammad, and Hasnain Abbas Dar also con­tributed with their marathon bowling spells. President East Zone Bilal Muqeet gave away man of the match award to Ali Khokhar on behalf of President LRCA Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed. Lahore will face Karachi in the second match of the triangular stage today (Tuesday).