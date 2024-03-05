Amid chaos in NA, Bilawal endorses KP CM’s call for judicial probe

Says it’s not possible that if someone attacks state institutions and we forget it n PTI vows to play positive role in parliament n MQM’s Siddiqui suggests parliamentary body to probe rigging charges.
ISLAMABAD - Amid rumpus and heavy sloganeering, the lawmakers from both sides demanded constitution of judicial commissions to probe the May 9 incidents and allegations of rigging in the recent general elections.
Though lawmakers, in their fiery speeches, did not spare criticizing the leadership of each other, yet treasury benches asked the opposition to seriously consider a charter of national reconciliation. On the other hand, the opposition members asked to release the former prime minister and withdraw cases immediately.
The house, in most part of the proceedings, witnessed sloganeering against the treasury benches by the opposition members. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in his speech interrupted by SIC MNAs, backed the PTI members for a judicial inquiry into the May 09 incidents. Bilawal supported KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s recent call for the formation of a judicial commission to probe the violent protests of May 9.
“I call upon the Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan (Justice Qaez Faiz Isa) to form [a judicial commission] and see who are the beneficiaries [of May 9 incidents],” said Bilawal in his fiery speech repeatedly interrupted by opposition members with their slogans.
He said, “It is not possible that someone attacks our institutions and the memorials of our martyrs and we forget it.”
He further said there is a need to address the issues. “We appeal to the prime minister to forma judicial commission,” he said, adding that he will call for the punishment [of those proven guilty] and also will advocate for the release [of those who are innocent]. He congratulated the newly elected chief ministers of all four provinces and highlighted the need for them to play their role to save Pakistan’s democracy. “The people of Pakistan are tired of poverty, unemployment and inflation...We did not get votes to come here and abuse each other,” he said and passed harsh word that aggravated the situation. However, he later asked the chair to expunge his words from the part of the proceedings.
About the Cipher case, he questioned, had Imran Khan himself not accepted it on television that he lost his copy. He said Imran Khan himself admitted that he lost a confidential, national security document of the Government of Pakistan, which is encrypted. “The enemy of Pakistan can crack the code of the country, and break into all the other ciphers as then PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan was privy to this,” he said.
Former speaker PTI-backed lawmaker Asad Qaiser in his speech said their party members and leader Imran Khan would never bow down.
“I want to make this clear; that time of fear has passed. We have come out of all situations head strong,” he said demanding the Supreme Court to constitute a judicial commission on the cipher controversy, which is at the heart of the PTI’s allegation of foreign involvement in the party’s ouster. “Our party’s stance on it is clear; that the Supreme Court constitute a judicial commission,” he said, adding that the cipher was used as the basis of Imran’s conviction and subsequent punishment.
Qaiser said that a judicial commission should be formed to probe the allegations of rigging in the Feb 8 polls. “We will bring everyone together for the Constitution’s supremacy, for an independent judiciary, for civilian supremacy,” he said.
Asad Qaiser called for the need to implement quota allocated for the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) which promised three percent share in the National Finance Commission Award (NFC) award. PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan termed the PM’s election a “sad day for democracy”. “None of us imagined that such a person would be elected, that the switch of Pakistan’s atomic power would be handed over to someone who does not have a public mandate,” he said. Gohar further alleged that Bilawal had “buried” his grandfather’s politics and assailed the PPP and the PML-N for “dynasty politics”. “It was Imran Khan who brought an end to dynasty politics in the country,” he added.
Gohar stated that his party would play the role of constructive opposition in the National Assembly, offering responsible criticism and positive contributions to the country’s governance.
He reiterated PTI’s commitment to supporting the nation’s defense efforts. He emphasized the party’s unity with the rest of the country to safeguard its interests and security.
MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, on his turn, appreciated the opposition for becoming part of the democratic process. He said a parliamentary committee should be formed to address the complaints.
He said, “I would suggest the Prime Minister to constitute a parliamentary committee to probe rigging allegations in the recently held general elections.”
Khalid Maqool said that his party has always supported Pakistan’s interests over personal interests. He congratulated the people for participating in election, members of the National Assembly, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and the Prime Minister for their election.