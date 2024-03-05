Tuesday, March 05, 2024
ANP calls for judicial commission to probe rigging in Feb 8 polls

Web Desk
7:33 PM | March 05, 2024
Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Khan says those who manipulate the people's votes are thieves of the entire nation.

Addressing a press conference, Aimal Wali Khan urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to form a judicial commission to probe the rigging allegations in Feb 8 polls.

“Islamabad is not listening to the voices of other cities, and the Awami National Party strives to bring its voice to Islamabad. The recent elections as the worst polls in the history of the country,” said Aimal.

He pointed out that electoral rigging began on May 9 and those involved in the May 9 events in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assume power. He said that these individuals are now lamenting over forms 45 and 47.

The ANP leader disclosed that in each constituency, money was taken from two to four candidates. The candidate who paid the most was declared the winner, he opined.

