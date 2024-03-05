Anti-polio drive ends in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD - A week-long anti-polio drive concluded in the district on Monday. According to health department sources, over 1.5 million children up to the age of five years were administered polio drops to save them from life-time disability. The task was completed with the help of 4,869 anti-polio teams. This was told in a po­lio review meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh here. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarter Kashif Raza Awan and other officers were present in the meeting.

STEPS FOR ‘PUNJAB CULTURE DAY’ REVIEWED

Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed finaliz­ing arrangements to celebrate ‘Punjab Culture Day’ on March 9. She issued the directions while chair­ing a meeting on Monday in which arrangements for observing ‘Punjab Culture Day’ were reviewed. She urged organizing mega events at the district level by including students of schools and colleges to mark the day. The commissioner also directed for making arrangements for a Kabaddi match. She also issued necessary instructions to the Director Arts Council for taking measures to celebrate the day. Additional Com­missioner Coordination Musawar Ahmad Khan Niazi and other officers were also present in the meeting.

350,000 BAGS TO BE DISTRIBUTED UNDER RAMAZAN PACKAGE

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the arrangements for dis­tribution of ‘Nigheban Ramazan Package’ among deserving families is in the final stage. In this re­gard, Commissioner Silwat Saeed along with Dep­uty Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited a warehouse and inspected the process of prepara­tion of ration bags. Each bag contains 2 kg of sugar, 2kg flour, 2kg rice, 2kg ghee and 10 kg of flour.