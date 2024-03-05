Asad Gilani appointed as principal secretary to prime minister

ISLAMABAD - A grade-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service Asadur Rehman Gilani has been appointed as the new principal secretary to the prime minister. The appointment is a start of reshuffle in the bureaucracy from top level which will eventually go down in coming days. Sources inside the Establishment Division said that there was a likelihood of the change of several federal secretaries and heads of autonomous bodies. The establishment division on Monday issued notifications in which the Secretary to the Prime Minister Captain Retired Khurram Agha was removed from his position and posted as Secretary Commerce Division.
Meanwhile, Asadur Rehaman Gilani was appointed as new Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, who was earlier serving as the Secretary in charge in the Petroleum Division. Gilani is considered as very close to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he served in Punjab as well prior to joining the federal government.
He belongs to 24th comon of the Civil Service of Pakistan and joined the service in 1996. He is considered as a thorough gentleman amongst circles and he had a privilege to work on multiple sectors. During his more than 27 years long career, he served in provincial governments of Balochistan, Punjab, besides serving the Federal government. He has been involved in running the transport, environment, housing, food and agriculture departments in Punjab. He remained the secretary of the home, law, prosecution the local government department in Balochistan. He remained the deputy commissioner of Sheikhupura district and commissioner of Zhob Division. His longest stint of 4 years was at the Energy Department in Punjab where he led the initiative to add about 10,000 MW to the national grid to rid the country of electricity outages.
Gilani has degrees in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School (Harvard University) and Medicine from the King Edward Medical University in Lahore. He completed an Edward S. Mason Fellowship in Public Policy from Harvard University in 2009.
He also participated in a summer course of International Political Economy at London School of Economics. He also has taken various trainings and courses in the USA and Pakistan. He writes on the issues of current affairs and policy designs in the public sector. He also delivers lectures on Administrative and Governance issues in various public and private sector institutions.