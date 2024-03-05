Tuesday, March 05, 2024
BREAKING: Facebook, Instagram services restored after global outage

Web Desk
9:48 PM | March 05, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

Facebook and Instagram were up for users in many parts of the world on Tuesday after more than one hour of outage.

Complaints related to the outage started reporting at 8:00 pm in Pakistan (10:30 am in the US Eastern Time), according to the outage tracking website, downdetector.

There were more than 500,000 reports of outages for Facebook while there were more than 20,000 reports for Instagram from many countries, the website said.

A screenshot from the website showed that around 125,825 complaints related to the outage were reported in the US by 8:18 pm.

Web Desk

