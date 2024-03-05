Bushra dominates opening day of 3rd Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge Cup

Bushra Fatima dazzled on the opening day of the 3rd Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge Cup kicked off with grandeur at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Tuesday.

On its opening day, the WAGR open category was in the spotlight, showcasing their prowess on the greens where the legendary Ghazala Ansari once dominated. Among the thirteen registered contenders in the category, eleven talented golfers took to the fairways, making their mark early in the competition.

Leading the charge was Bushra Fatima, who dazzled with three birdies, securing the top position with an impressive score of 78. Bushra’s performance has been nothing short of remarkable over the past six months, consistently challenging the top ranks.

Not far behind, making a noteworthy return to the course, was Humna Amjad. With a score of 79, Humna is hot on Bushra’s heels, signaling her intent to vie for the championship. Parkha Ijaz, with her steady play resulting in a score of 80, occupies the third spot on the leaderboard, closely trailing the frontrunners. Dr. Aania Farooq finds herself in fourth place with a commendable score of 85, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of golf, where leaders can emerge from any round.

The tournament, being held on a challenging course stretching over 6200 yards, attracted numerous spectators eager to witness a highly competitive showdown amidst challenging winds and a championship setup. This stage is set for an enthralling second day as the golfers vie not only for the esteemed cup but also for crucial world amateur ranking points, pivotal for their international careers.

The championship's organization by an all-women team is particularly commendable, continuing the tradition of previous years. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Asma Shami, the event honors the legacy of Ghazala Ansari and is generously sponsored by Mrs. Bela Azam. With Ms. Munazza Shaheen officiating as the championship's referee, alongside a dedicated team of lady organizers including Rahina Ehtisham, Mamoona Azam, Iffat Zahra, Aisha Moazzam, Shabana Waheen, and Shahnaz Moeen, the tournament is a testament to the empowerment and celebration of women in sports.