Closing ceremony for KE’s 3rd edition of KHI Awards held

KARACHI - The closing ceremony for KE’s 3rd edition of the KHI Awards was held Monday, recognizing 44 winners across 14 diverse spectrum of categories – from safety, livelihoods & vocational training, to digital accessibility and inclusion, and (primary and secondary) healthcare – whose untiring efforts have supported the megacity of Karachi and its people, setting an example for others to follow.

The KHI Awards was con­ceived as a platform to bring equity and support for those institutions who are at the fore­front of driving societal change. Many of these organisations ex­perienced a contraction in their inflows, as Pakistan faced con­secutive crises from COVID-19 to floods, and volatile economic circumstances. Since its incep­tion in 2021, the KHI Awards platform has supported 70 so­cial organisations who have fur­ther benefitted an estimated 18 million lives. The third edition also received a resounding re­sponse to call for applications, testifying to its credibility.

The winners include resilient and altruistic organisations like the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Lady Dufferin Hospital, the Za­far & Atia Foundation Charita­ble Trust (ZAFCT) particularly focused on enabling health ser­vices around Koohi Goth area, SINA Health Education and Welfare Trust, and the likes of Childlife Foundation which are contributing significantly towards public health. Those recognised in the category of inclusion include Gender In­teractive Alliance (GIA) work­ing for the equality and civil rights of transgender people in Pakistan, the Network of Orga­nizations Working for Persons with Disabilities in Pakistan (NOWPDP), and the IBP School of Special Education catering to children with special needs.

Each entry was thoroughly assessed and evaluated by an expert jury gathered from emi­nent industry and community leaders. EY Ford Rhodes Char­tered Accountants, a member of the accounting firm Ernst & Young Global Limited, served as the official auditor to ensure transparency and impartial­ity throughout the process. The jury comprised of notable names such as Shehzad Roy, Jameel You­suf, Adnan Rizvi, Sarwat Gillani, Javed Jabbar, Aamina Sheikh, and Saad Amanullah – a well-known professional in sustainability and governance initiatives.

On the other hand, includ­ed among the winners from the category of education are Chiragh Education Technolo­gies – a gamified and video-based learning platform offer­ing primary level education in indigenous languages, Indus Resource Centre (IRC) which is persistently trying to en­hance the system of educa­tion and reducing gender gap, and Luminary Learning Circle Foundation (LLCF) focusing on providing quality education while catering to essentials for impoverished families. Kara­chi United, National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), and Karachi Vocational Train­ing Center (KVTC) emerged as winners under the category of empowering women. Roshni Research & Development Wel­fare Organization renowned for the safe and quick recov­ery of missing children stood out for Digital Accessibility & Financial Inclusion. Other or­ganisations like Concept Loop were recognised in the sustain­ability space, for their vision to redirect 100 tonnes of low-value plastic towards sustain­able building materials and products. Institutions like the Imkaan Welfare Organisation are also being recognised for leading educational interven­tions in underserved areas like Karachi’s Machar Colony.

Speaking on the occasion CEO of KE, Moonis Alvi, said, “Phi­lanthropy and supporting our fellow citizens is an inherent trait in all Pakistanis. Even in the toughest of times, we have come together as communities to help our most socially chal­lenged demographics. The KHI Awards is a platform through which we extend our mission to brighten lives by giving back to this city. We sincerely hope that this spirit of giving continues throughout the year, as many of these organisations thrive on the back of our support.”