CM Punjab orders timely completion of road projects

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, "Sarkein Bahaal-Punjab Khushaal" project has been initiated in the province.

In this regard, a meeting in Lahore chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz approved the installation of electric weighing machines on roads for the Excel Load Management System.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered the completion of road projects and sought a report on road bridges across Punjab.

She emphasized the urgency of conducting surveys for the construction and rehabilitation of road bridges.

The Chief Minister further instructed the construction of expressways on five main connecting roads, with a target to complete over 153 road projects in Punjab within six months.