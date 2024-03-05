Tuesday, March 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Punjab orders timely completion of road projects

CM Punjab orders timely completion of road projects
Web Desk
9:17 AM | March 05, 2024
National

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, "Sarkein Bahaal-Punjab Khushaal" project has been initiated in the province.

In this regard, a meeting in Lahore chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz approved the installation of electric weighing machines on roads for the Excel Load Management System.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered the completion of road projects and sought a report on road bridges across Punjab.

She emphasized the urgency of conducting surveys for the construction and rehabilitation of road bridges.

The Chief Minister further instructed the construction of expressways on five main connecting roads, with a target to complete over 153 road projects in Punjab within six months.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1709604806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024