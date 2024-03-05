Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair has directed the district administration of the province to devise an oriented strategy for the relief of the masses and to control artificial price hikes in the holy month of Ramazan. He was chairing a meeting convened to control price hikes in the month of Ramazan.

He stressed the need to devise a plan to rein in profiteers during Ramazan, as well as to revise price lists of essentials for the relief of the common man. He also directed assistant commissioners to visit markets in the morning and set prices for essential food items, including poultry, vegetables, and fruits, taking into account the financial position of the people.

He further directed setting up of raiding teams to visit markets during Sehri and Iftar timings. The commissioner also instructed holding of a meeting of the price review committee every fifteen days and stated that profiteers would be sent to jail for thirty days.