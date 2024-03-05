Commissioner pledges timely completion of welfare projects

Rawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak emphasized the government’s commitment to providing relief to the people through coordinated efforts. Under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, a dedicated team of political and administrative officers is working on welfare projects in Rawalpindi, ensuring their timely completion in consultation with public representatives.

In an introductory meeting with newly elected Provincial Assembly members, Commissioner Khattak welcomed them and highlighted the joint efforts of the administration and elected representatives to address public issues. He outlined the completion of essential projects, including Ring Road, Dadhocha Dam, Lai Project, and Single Free Corridor, seeking active participation from all stakeholders.

Addressing concerns raised during the meeting, Commissioner Rawalpindi assured careful scrutiny of data in the Nighaban Ramadan program. He invited the newly elected representatives to actively participate in ensuring transparency and monitoring the program on the ground. The meeting also addressed issues such as cleanliness, beggary, and encroachment, with a collective commitment to public welfare.