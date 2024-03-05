Crackdown launched against profiteers ahead of Ramazan

SUKKUR - As Ramazan draws near, the district administra­tion launched a crackdown against profiteers to ensure edible items at affordable prices for citi­zens in the holy month. In this regard, action is being carried out by the district administration across the district here on Monday. As part of his efforts, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sobia Falak Rao paid a surprise visit to the market and checked the prices and quality of various commodities in­cluding fruits, vegetables, groceries, and other es­sential items. During the inspection, the AC issued strict instructions to various shopkeepers against illegal profiteering and directed them to ensure the implementation of officially prescribed rates. She said that district administration was actively engaged in providing relief to the citizens and in this regard no compromise would be made.