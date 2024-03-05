Tuesday, March 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown launched against profiteers ahead of Ramazan

Our Staff Reporter
March 05, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -  As Ramazan draws near, the district administra­tion launched a crackdown against profiteers to ensure edible items at affordable prices for citi­zens in the holy month. In this regard, action is being carried out by the district administration across the district here on Monday. As part of his efforts, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sobia Falak Rao paid a surprise visit to the market and checked the prices and quality of various commodities in­cluding fruits, vegetables, groceries, and other es­sential items. During the inspection, the AC issued strict instructions to various shopkeepers against illegal profiteering and directed them to ensure the implementation of officially prescribed rates. She said that district administration was actively engaged in providing relief to the citizens and in this regard no compromise would be made.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1709517151.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024