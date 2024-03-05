CUI, D-8 International University Iran ink academic accord

ISLAMABAD - COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and D-8 International University (D-8 IU), Iran, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, aimed at enhancing collaboration in joint academic and research activities. The federal cabinet of Pakistan had already authorized the agreement, paving the way for increased cooperation, including the exchange of faculty, researchers, students, staff, scholarships, and training courses.

The collaboration encompasses joint academic and research activities, which are expected to play an instrumental role in the development of faculty and administrative staff. The agreement also includes provisions for joint training programs, convening joint conferences, and exploring other collaborative areas. The MoU signing ceremony took place at COMSATS University Islamabad Campus, with the attendance of H.E Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, and Mr. Masoud Haghighi, First Counsellor.

Chancellor of D-8 IU, Professor Abbas Afkhami, and COMSATS Varsity Rector, Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, officially signed the agreement. Key officials from both institutions were present at the ceremony, highlighting the significance of the collaboration. The Head of CUI International Office presented the university’s achievements, milestones, and its existing engagements with Iran.

In his remarks, the Iranian Ambassador emphasized the existing relationships between Iran and Pakistan in various areas and expressed the desire to deepen these ties through academic and scientific cooperation. The Chancellor of D-8 IU proposed reciprocal scholarships for PhD students, reinforcing the commitment to equitable collaboration. The Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad expressed enthusiasm for implementing the MoU, with a particular focus on the exchange of researchers and students as integral components of future collaborations.